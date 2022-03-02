15 Eco-Friendly Cleaning Products That Actually Shift The Grime And Grot

Amazon of Amazon / HuffPost

We all want a clean home – but not at the expense of a clean planet, right?

This much we know: lots of everyday cleaning products contribute to pollution, especially those that are aerosol-based and high in toxins. These ingredients can also linger in our homes, polluting the air that we (and our pets and families) breathe. Plus, anything we pour down the sink – washing-up liquid, we’re looking at you – can also pollute waterways and harm aquatic life.

Bearing all this in mind, it’s no wonder so many of us are opting to switch to more earth-conscious cleaning products in lieu of chemical-based formulas. But when it comes to a good clean, a common concern is whether these non-toxic products are actually as effective as their chemical-based counterparts.

