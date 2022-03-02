Life

15 Eco-Friendly Cleaning Products That Actually Shift The Grime And Grot

Say goodbye to toxic cleaning products and opt for these planet-friendly alternatives.

Shopping Writer

Amazon of Amazon / HuffPost

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

We all want a clean home – but not at the expense of a clean planet, right?

This much we know: lots of everyday cleaning products contribute to pollution, especially those that are aerosol-based and high in toxins. These ingredients can also linger in our homes, polluting the air that we (and our pets and families) breathe. Plus, anything we pour down the sink – washing-up liquid, we’re looking at you – can also pollute waterways and harm aquatic life.

Bearing all this in mind, it’s no wonder so many of us are opting to switch to more earth-conscious cleaning products in lieu of chemical-based formulas. But when it comes to a good clean, a common concern is whether these non-toxic products are actually as effective as their chemical-based counterparts.

Well, we have good news: choose the right products and apply a bit of good old-fashioned elbow grease, and a chemical-free clean can totally get the job done. And to help set your eco-cleaning routine off on the right path, we’ve put together a guide to some of our very favourite planet-friendly products.

1
Amazon
This biodegradable formula
This wild rhubarb all-purpose cleaner is naturally derived and made with biodegradable ingredients, it also kills 99.9% of bacteria. (It’s actually the cleaner I have at home, and I can confirm it works a treat – plus it smells absolutely divine.)
Get the Method Anti-Bac All Purpose Cleaner for £3
2
Amazon
These plant-friendly dishwasher tabs
Swap out your regular dishwasher tabs for a more earth-conscious alternative that’s just as effective. These eco-friendly dishwasher tablets are free from chemicals, are non-toxic, and are vegan and cruelty-free.
Get Homethings Eco-Friendly Dishwasher Tabs 40-Pack for £9.50
3
Amazon
This eco fabric conditioner
This heavenly clothing conditioner comes with a super refreshing scent, in addition to being non-toxic and animal-friendly, and 100% cruelty-free. Even at low temperatures, the formula fights tough smells, plus your clothes come out smelling delicious.
Get Clothes Doctor Basil and Mandarin Leaf Eco Liquid Fabric Conditioner for £16.30
4
Amazon
These quirky cleaning cloths
These handmade, super unique cleaning cloths are made from bamboo fibres mixed with jute and cotton and offer an effective zero-waste approach to household cleaning.
Get Pack of 3 PlanetNatura Natural Kitchen Cleaning Cloths for £4.95 (was £5.99)
5
Amazon
These gorgeous amber spray bottles
Whether you make your own eco-friendly cleaning products or opt to refills, these smart amber glass spray bottles are a great buy. Fill them with the cleaner of your choice and reduce the amount of waste your cleaning regime inflicts on the planet.
Get set of 3 Amber Glass Spray Bottles for £12.24
6
Amazon
This super chic surface cleaner
Inside this stylish spray bottle is an all-natural, plant-based formula designed with highly effective cleaning in mind. Formulated with botanical extracts and essential oils, this spray is the answer to keeping multiple surfaces in your home sparkling clean.
Get Tincture Surface Cleaning Set for £18.85 (was £19.84)
7
Amazon
These plant based sponges
These all-natural plant-based scrub sponges are made from wood pulp and sisal fibres. They’re biodegradable, while also designed to foam effectively and be super absorbent. Whether you're washing dishes or scrubbing your surfaces, these should be your go-to.
Get Eplanita Natural Plant Based Scrub Sponges for £4.79
8
Amazon
This fragrance (and plant-based) washing up liquid
For a more environmentally conscious clean, this allergy-friendly washing up liquid is a real winner. Free from colourings, parabens, and fragrance, this plant-based and biodegradable dish soap is cruelty-free and comes in a recycled plastic bottle.
Get Ecover Zero Washing Up Liquid for £1.25
9
Amazon
These eco laundry strips
Swap out your go-to laundry cleanser for this earth-friendly eco alternative. It's laundry detergent but in an ultra-concentrated, hypoallergenic, liquidless form, Works like magic!
Get the Tru Earth Eco-Strips Laundry Detergent for £13.99
10
Amazon
This cleaning paste and handy cleaning sponge
This TikTok favourite is a real powerhouse. The cleansing paste is formulated using non-toxic and chemical-free ingredients – simply mix a small amount with water for a powerful cleaning agent. For best results, use with the dye-free Scrub Mommy sponge.
Get Scrub Daddy Power Paste Natural Cleaning Paste + Dye Free Scrub Mommy for £7.99
11
Amazon
This versatile steam mop
What’s more eco-friendly than cleaning with nothing but water? A steam cleaner is a different approach to earth-conscious cleaning, killing 99.9% of bacteria, and this one does double duty, acting as a steam mop and handheld steam cleaner, ideal for cleaning hard floors, carpets, windows, upholstery, and kitchen and bathroom surfaces.
Get H2O HD Steam Mop and Handheld Steam Cleaner for £99.99 (was £129.99)
12
Amazon
This smart cleaning paste
Child-friendly and pet-safe, this high-strength cleaning paste is the perfect multipurpose cleaning solution. It’s suitable for your entire home, from your kitchen (including the oven) and bathroom to your furniture and BBQ, and is 100% natural. It’s also biodegradable, and preservative-free, and comes in packaging made from recycled materials.
Get the The EcoGurus Cleaning Paste for £12.99 (was £19.99)
13
Amazon
This eco-friendly cream cleanser
Easily lift grease and stubborn stains from cookers and fridges with this non-scratch, plant-based formula. It’s made with biodegradable ingredients, is cruelty-free, and comes in a recycled plastic bottle. And it works a treat.
Get the Ecover Cream Cleaner for £1.30 (was £1.56)
14
Amazon
These biodegradable cleaning wipes
For quick and easy cleaning, wipes can be a great help but be sure to swap your supermarket go-tos for a pack of these biodegradable bamboo wipes – they're strong but a more sustainable choice. Plus, they're super handy for speed cleaning your surfaces.
Get The Cheeky Panda Antibacterial Bamboo Wipes for £31.14 (was £35.94)
15
Amazon
This eco cleaning starter kit
This set of ‘ocean saving’, non-toxic cleaning essentials is a great starting point for swapping from a normal cleaning routine to a more eco-conscious alternative. The pack contains all you need, from antibacterial surface cleanser and kitchen degreaser to bathroom spray and multi-purpose floor cleaner. The formulas are plant-based and non-toxic, and are people and pet-safe, too.
Get OceanSaver Mixed Starter Kit Collection for £21.25 (was £25)
Suggest a correction
shoppingHome and GardenhomeGreen LivingCleaning