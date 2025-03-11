'What Labour Principle Could Justify That?' Ed Balls Corners Minister Over Welfare Cuts

Ed Balls and Matthew Pennycook Good Morning Britain

Ed Balls put a Labour minister in the hot seat today over the government’s planned cuts to the welfare system.

On ITV’s Good Morning Britain, the presenter – who was a Labour cabinet minister under Gordon Brown – asked what “Labour principle” could possibly justify cutting benefits.

Prime minister Keir Starmer told Labour MPs last night that he plan to cut the bill for working age health and disability benefits due to their spiralling costs.

Housing minister Matthew Pennycook tried to defend Labour’s plan this morning while to ITV – but Balls was having none of it.

The presenter asked “what Labour principle could possibly justify taking money away” from people with terminal cancer or someone with extreme disabilities who cannot work.

Pennycook began: “I’m more than happy to explain the principles of our thinking–”

“I’m asking about my question in particular,” Balls cut in. “What principle could justify that?”

Pennycook said: “Those that need support will receive support. We’ve got to restore trust and confidence in the system, we’ve got to overhaul the flaws in the system and we’ve got to provide those who can and want to work with the support they need to start and succeed sustained work.”

Balls asked if that meant someone who cannot work would not see their benefits cut.

The minister replied: “Well, I’ve been very clear as was the prime minister yesterday about the principles behind our thinking on reform. And you’ve acknowledged the fact that we do need to reform our system.”

“People can hear you not answering that question,” Balls hit back. “It’s a Labour government and you can’t tell us if they’re going to have a cut in their benefit?”

The minister said he appreciates people on benefits may feel “anxious” that they do not know what the government is going to do.

“But I’ve been very clear, and I don’t know how much clearer I can be, as you know from your time as a minister yourself, I cannot come onto this programme and pre-empt a government announcement that will be made in the usual way,” Pennycook added.

It’s not yet clear when the government will announce these changes, nor when they will be introduced.