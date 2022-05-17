Ed Miliband Calls Rishi Sunak The 'Dude From Silicon Valley' In Blistering Takedown

“Who does he blame for the massive cut to benefits? He blames the IT system. The dude from Silicon Valley. Madam Deputy Speaker, who is he trying to kid?

“If he had got its act together early enough, of course. he could have raised benefits properly. Indeed, he found it perfectly possible to cut Universal Credit by £20 in the middle of the year in September.

“It is not a case of computer says no, it is a case of chancellor says no.

“It’s not the case of a computer system not being up to it, it’s the chancellor not being up to it.

“The story of the last few months, crypto has crashed and so has the chancellor. And how similar they are. The chancellor and cryptocurrency. They came out of nowhere, the value surged, looked like the future.

“But it has all turned out to be one giant Ponzi scheme.”