Ed Miliband Slaps Down Kemi Badenoch's Net Zero Claim With 1 Key Reminder

The Conservative leader made the surprising remark earlier this week in a major rebuke to one of her predecessor’s main policies.

Theresa May unveiled the legally-binding carbon target in 2019 as one of her final acts as Tory prime minister, but Badenoch has now claimed it was announced with “no plan on how to achieve it”.

The Tory leader also suggested it would only be possible to reach this goal by bankrupting the UK or by reducing our living standards.

But the Labour energy secretary completely rejected this take, telling Sky News it was “completely wrong”.

He said: “I think she’s way out of step with the British people, quite frankly.

“I don’t think the British people want a culture war on climate, which is what she wants.

“I think what people want is the energy security we can get from clean energy, they want the jobs and growth.”

He said Brits “want to do the right thing by future generations”.

“It’s so short-termist on her part,” Miliband added, before asking: “What kind of legacy are we going to leave to our children and grandchildren if we don’t do our bit as a country to tackle this problem?”

May – who is now a peer – also hit out at Badenoch over her claim, writing on X that the target is “challenging but achievable”.

She wrote: “It is supported by the scientific community and backed by the independent Climate Change Committee as being not just necessary but feasible and cost-effective.”

Badenoch announced this week that, under her leadership, the Tories may come up with its own target if “subject matter experts” decide one is required.

She said she has asked shadow cabinet minister Claire Coutinho to look at how they can deliver cheap and clean energy for the country.

Badenoch described herself as a “net zero sceptic” but insisted that she still wants a “better future and a better environment for our children”.

She added: “Someone has to save these noble objectives from the zealots who have hijacked this agenda.”