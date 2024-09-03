Ed Miliband Slaps Down Reform UK's Richard Tice Over Green Energy

Watch Ed Miliband school Richard Tice on clean energy Vs fossil fuels.



"The only way to get off the roller coaster of international gas markets & take back control... is to become a clean energy superpower." pic.twitter.com/F8dFe65RRa — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) September 3, 2024

Ed Miliband slapped down Richard Tice as the pair clashed over the government commitment to green energy.

The energy security and net zero secretary told Reform UK’s deputy leader that his party’s commitment to fossil fuels would lead to higher fuel bills and “make people poorer”.

Footage of their Commons spat has gone viral online.

Tice, who was a prominent Brexiteer, accused Miliband of being “obsessed with renewable energy”, claiming that windfarm projects cost the public purse billions of pounds.

He said: “Will the secretary of state be honest and tell the truth that renewable energy is more expensive, not cheaper?”

But echoing the Vote Leave campaign’s slogan from the 2016 referendum, Miliband said green energy would let the UK could “take back control” of fuel prices rather than being at the mercy of global markets.

He said: “Whether fossil fuels are produced in this country or internationally, they are sold on the international market, and that’s why the British people paid the price and Government forked out £94 billion.

