Ed Sheeran 'Grateful' To Have Filmed New Video In Ukraine Prior To Putin's Invasion

Ed Sheeran has said he is “grateful” to have had the chance to film his latest music video in Ukraine before Vladimir Putin’s invasion.

The singer will be donating record royalties from the video’s YouTube streams to help those affected by the war after filming the video to 2step in Kyiv in February.

Advertisement

The video stars Ed and Lil Baby, who featured on the track, as they move across a cityscape backdrop.

Ed said he felt “so welcomed” during his stay in Ukraine, and praised it for being a “proud and resilient country”.

Advertisement

“It was my first time visiting the country and I felt so welcomed during my stay there – everyone from the production crew to the many people I met across my days off,” he said.

“Ukraine is a proud and resilient country and I’m grateful to have had the chance to film my video there.”

Advertisement

Ed Sheeran in the 2step music video Ed Sheeran/YouTube/Warner

The video’s Ukrainian production company, Radioaktivefilm, said the video “really reminds us of the best of times”.

They added: “It was the last video we did before our world fell apart.

“Watching it gives us some normality and happiness, and we hope you enjoy this video as much as we do right now.”

Money raised from the video’s YouTube streams will be donated to the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) Ukraine humanitarian appeal.

Advertisement

Ed added: “I stand with Ukraine.”