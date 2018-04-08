All Sections
    08/04/2018 19:23 BST | Updated 21 minutes ago

    Two Men Dead After Suspected Carbon Monoxide Poisoning In Edgware, North London

    Five more people taken to hospital.

    Two men have died after a possible carbon monoxide leak.

    The pair, thought to be aged 38 and 42, were found at an address in Edgware, north London, on Sunday afternoon.

    Five other people were taken to hospital as a precaution.

    Scotland Yard said the deaths are being treated as “unexplained” but police believe there was a possible carbon monoxide leak at the property on Bacon Lane.

    Officers were called at around 1.30pm to reports of two unresponsive males, finding both men dead when they arrived along with the London Ambulance Service and London Fire Brigade.

    The Metropolitan Police said no arrests have been made.

    “At this early stage, police believe that there was a possible carbon monoxide leak at the address,” the force said in a statement.

    “Police in Harrow continue to deal alongside the Health and Safety Executive who have been informed.”

    This is a breaking news story and will be updated. Check back for the fullest version. Follow HuffPost UK on Twitter here, and on Facebook here.

