Education Secretary Savaged For Rising Inequality As New Fund For Literacy Revealed

Education Secretary Damian Hinds has been criticised for presiding over rising inequality as he prepared to make his first major speech on tackling social mobility.

The minister was due on Tuesday to set out plans aimed at halving the number of children starting school without early speaking or reading skills by 2028.

Attacking the “persistent scandal” that many disadvantaged children begin school unable to read properly, Hinds will gather the expertise of businesses, charities, tech and media, to back a £5m trial in the North of England and hand £6.5m to voluntary groups and £8.5m to councils.

But Hinds came under fire for the existing inequality chasm between children in care and those from the rest of society, with the attainment gap between the most vulnerable and their peers rising in Key Stage One since 2010.

In maths, the attainment gap has risen from 23% to 29%, an increase of over a quarter. In reading, the gap has grown from 23% to 25%, and in writing from 27% to 29%.

Angela Rayner, Shadow Education Secretary, said: “These damning figures show that under this government inequality in our schools is rising; despite all their rhetoric on social mobility the Tories are simply entrenching inequality.

“The measure of our education system should be the support that it offers to the most vulnerable children, and the steps we take to level the playing field between them and their more affluent peers. Quite simply, the Conservatives are failing this test.”

The proportion of care leavers who are not in education, employment, or training (“NEET”) has also risen since 2010, Labour said.

In 2010, 32% of care leavers were NEETs, but by 2017 this has increased to 40% since 2010.

Labour’s analysis comes as research shows 28% of four-and-five-year-olds lack the early communication and literacy skills expected by the end of reception year.

Hinds won the backing of a wide range of public figures for his new plans, however.

Sir Peter Lampl, chairman of the Education Endowment Foundation, said: “We know that what happens before school starts has a profound impact on a young person’s academic attainment later in life. The Minister is absolutely right to set an ambitious target for closing the early literacy gap by focusing on the home learning environment.”

Professor Viv Bennett, chief nurse of Public Health England, said: “It’s vital every child gets the best start in life if they are to reach their full potential, and that is why we are pleased to be working with the Department for Education on this excellent work promoting language and literacy at home.

“Early speech, language and communication skills provide a foundation for young children to develop, build relationships and socially interact with others and be ready for school.”