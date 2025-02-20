Want To Bake But You're Out Of Eggs? Only 1 Tablespoon Of This Simple Egg Substitute Packs Extra Fibre

Photo by Andrea Piacquadio via Pexels

There is something just so lovely about spending a Sunday baking up a storm in the kitchen. Radio on, pyjamas on, cup of coffee to keep you going and suddenly you realise – you don’t have any eggs in!

Momentum is falling. There’s no way you’re putting on proper clothes today. No way you’re heading to the shops. Yuck.

We’ve all been there, right?

Well, it turns out that there is an egg substitute that you can use and actually, you don’t need to go to a specialist shop for it. You probably don’t even need to go further than your kitchen cupboards.

A simple egg substitute that takes no time to prepare

This magic ingredient is in fact chia seeds!

Yes, the seeds you swear by for smoothies and protein muffins are actually perfect in place of eggs in case of emergencies or intolerances and preparing them is very simple, too.

The baking experts at Minimalist Baker recommend creating ‘chia eggs’ by mixing 1 Tbsp chia seeds + 2.5 Tbsp water and urge that these can be used in all kinds of baking!

Minimalist Baker also adds that this is actually possible with flaxseeds, too, and is a perfect hack for anybody looking to get into vegan baking.

Health benefits of chia seeds

According to Harvard Health, chia seeds come with a wealth of health benefits, including:

reducing blood pressure

lowering cholesterol levels

supporting digestive health

reducing inflammation

helping to control diabetes

protecting against chronic disease

improving anxiety and depression

The health experts add: “Chia seeds contain a variety of nutrients including fibre, protein, omega-3 fatty acids, antioxidants, and various vitamins and minerals like calcium, magnesium, and phosphorus that are beneficial to your health.”

