Chris Hughes in the Eggheads studio Channel 5

Eggheads star Chris Hughes has died at the age of 77.

The quizzing expert was best known as part of the panel on the long-running gameshow, which he had been part of since its inception in 2003.

On Thursday afternoon, a post on Eggheads’ official social media confirmed: “It is with immense sadness that we announce the passing of Eggheads great Chris Hughes.

Advertisement

“Chris joined the show in 2003 and over the next 20 years gave us not only brilliant answers but very many laughs and happy memories. He will be hugely missed by all his Eggheads family.”

It is with immense sadness that we announce the passing of Eggheads great Chris Hughes. Chris joined the show in 2003 and over the next 20 years gave us not only brilliant answers but very many laughs and happy memories. He will be hugely missed by all his Eggheads family. pic.twitter.com/6hoCp1jlHk — Eggheads Official (@eggheadsTV) February 27, 2025

Before joining the Eggheads team, Chris appeared successfully on quiz shows like Mastermind and The Sky’s The Limit, as well as Brain Of Britain, which he won in 2005.

Advertisement

He also made a memorable appearance on The Weakest Link in 2001, where he went the entire episode without answering a question incorrectly, only to be voted off by his teammates in the round before the final.

In light of Chris’ achievement, Anne Robinson abstained from using her usual catchphrase of “you are the weakest link, goodbye”, instead telling him: “Chris, you have failed to answer any question incorrectly. You are the best contestant we have had on The Weakest Link.

“But you’re too good for [your fellow contestants]... with two votes, they have voted you off. Goodbye, Chris.”

Advertisement

RIP Chris from Eggheads



His reaction to being voted off the Weakest Link having got every question right is everything I ever dreamt it could be pic.twitter.com/LYO8ZFIdjU — J⚡️ (@J__CPFC) February 28, 2025

Eggheads featured a panel of quizzing experts and former game show champions, who took on a team of hopefuls in a general knowledge test each episode.

After beginning life on the BBC, it made the move to Channel 5 in 2021, though host Jeremy Vine suggested last year that it has now been shelved.