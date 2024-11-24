I Just Found The Most Festive Twist On French Toast, And I'm Never Going Back

Illumination Marketing via Unsplash

Ah, French toast ― the perfect weekend treat.

It’s fluffy, cinnamon-y, maple-coated perfection, right? It’s hard to imagine anything toppling its most traditional version.

But a recent scroll through Reddit made me question everything I thought I knew about the dessert-for-breakfast delight.

In a post shared to r/Cooking, site user u/Dull-Solid-5104 asked: “Can I make French toast with eggnog instead of going through the work of mixing the eggs and milk?”

The thought hadn’t even occurred to me ’til then ― but it turns out you can.

How’s eggnog French toast made?

Redditor u/crackerbarreldudley wrote, “We have made eggnog french toast for years. You can absolutely use eggnog.”

There’s a caveat, though ― “as others have said,” the forum member continued, “you need to at least add an egg or two in the mixture for the texture to be right.”

Cooking creator @moribyan shared her recipe for the seasonal delight to her TikTok account, describing slices that are “super crispy on the edges and super fluffy in the centre.”

She mixes eggnog, eggs, vanilla extract, brown sugar, cinnamon, and a pinch of nutmeg in a bowl before mixing the lot up.

Then, she adds a Hawaiian roll (a soft, brioche-like bread ― you can use brioche, white sliced, or whatever you’ve got to hand instead) to the eggy mixture.

After coating it completely, she removes the roll from the eggy mix. She keeps going roll by roll, frying them all in butter until golden.

She adds icing sugar and maple syrup at the end (I’m not drooling, you are).

Any other tricks?

Redditor

wrote under the initial Reddit post, “Another one worth experimenting with is Irish cream French toast.”

My whole family are Bailey’s lovers, so I’m excited to show them that option.

It seems to follow more or less the same steps as the eggnog version ― again, you’ll need to add some more eggs to stiffen up the mix, as the booze isn’t thick enough on its own.

