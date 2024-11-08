So THAT's What The 'Nog' In 'Eggnog' Stands For

via Associated Press

Some words, like “new-fangled,” make you wonder ― why does the second part of that exist at all?

Well, with the festive season coming up, I’ve been thinking the same thing about eggnog.

The creamy, gently-spiced drink isn’t really my cup of tea ― but the word is pretty interesting, isn’t it?

Aside from “noggin,” I can’t really think of where else I read the syllable. So what does it mean?

We aren’t sure ― but etymologists have theories

Unfortunately, we can’t say for sure where the second syllable comes from – some think the word “eggnog” dates back to 18th-century America, though TIME says British monks likely drank the same recipe as far back as the 13th century.

Advertisement

Nonetheless, researchers have theories.

Merriam-Webster defines “nog” as “a strong ale formerly brewed in Norfolk, England,” dating its first use back to 1693.

Notably, that’s 82 years before the first recorded use of the word “eggnog.”

Dictionary.com writes that “The origin of nog is unclear, but it could be related to noggin, a name for a drinking vessel dating back to the 1500s.”

They suggest that this “nog” container is linked both to the older beer meaning and “eggnog,” though they can’t say it’s definitively the case.

And yes ― that “nog” may well be linked to “noggin,” meaning “head,” they add, as the slang came out after the container meaning.

Advertisement

How do you make eggnog?

The egg-based drink is made by making a caramel from sugar and allowing it to cool.

Then, you’re meant to whisk egg whites with spices of your choice (nutmeg and mace are classic options) until light and fluffy, like meringue batter.

After that, you pour brandy and the cooled sugar syrup into the mix before chilling the lot in the fridge for a couple of hours.