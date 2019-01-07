This Man Was Not Impressed With His Eggs Benedict Brunch – Nor Was Twitter

A man who ordered eggs Benedict in a Tesco café got the surprise of his life when this “monstrosity” was placed before him – just wait till you see it.
Thomas Hesketh, 20, from Wigan, shared a photo of his less-than-desirable brunch option, which set him back £5.
On his plate sat two large slices of packet ham folded on top of barely visible muffin halves, with a couple of golf-ballish poached eggs splattered with clumps of yellow hollandaise sauce. All in all, not very appetising.
Despite his disappointment, Hesketh still ended up eating the whole thing.
“My dad’s breakfast was ready in front of me and I didn’t have time to wait for another,” he told HuffPost UK. “I usually go to Wetherspoons for my eggs Benedict, so I know the dish well.”
For the uninitiated: eggs Benedict is a traditional breakfast dish consisting of two halves of an English muffin, topped with poached eggs, bacon or ham, and hollandaise sauce. While Tesco’s staff got the ingredients right, it’s usually presented in a much more enticing way.
Tesco responded to Hesketh’s tweet apologising for the meal. “Hi there, I’m very sorry about this happening. Did you tell the café staff?” a spokesperson asked. Hesketh responded: “Yes, they said they could cook me up another one but it would be the same.”
People were left both amused and repulsed by the breakfast.
And then came the brunch comparisons (food envy alert).
Thomas said a Tesco spokesperson messaged him to ask for his phone number, but he hasn’t yet heard from them.
When asked if he’d eat breakfast at Tesco’s café again, he responded: “Never again. Spoons all the way.”
HuffPost UK has contacted Tesco for comment and will update this piece when they respond.