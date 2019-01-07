This Man Was Not Impressed With His Eggs Benedict Brunch – Nor Was Twitter

A man who ordered eggs Benedict in a Tesco café got the surprise of his life when this “monstrosity” was placed before him – just wait till you see it.

Thomas Hesketh, 20, from Wigan, shared a photo of his less-than-desirable brunch option, which set him back £5.

On his plate sat two large slices of packet ham folded on top of barely visible muffin halves, with a couple of golf-ballish poached eggs splattered with clumps of yellow hollandaise sauce. All in all, not very appetising.

Despite his disappointment, Hesketh still ended up eating the whole thing.

“My dad’s breakfast was ready in front of me and I didn’t have time to wait for another,” he told HuffPost UK. “I usually go to Wetherspoons for my eggs Benedict, so I know the dish well.”

