Egypt Unveils Previously Unopened Ancient Female Sarcophagus

A 3,000-year-old well-preserved mummy of a woman has been unveiled inside a previously unopened coffin by Egyptian authorities in Luxor.

The sarcophagus, an ancient coffin, was one of two found earlier this month by a French-led mission in the northern area of El-Asasef, a necropolis on the western bank of the Nile.

“One sarcophagus was rishi-style, which dates back to the 17th dynasty, while the other sarcophagus was from the 18th dynasty,” Minister of Antiquities Khaled Al Anani said.

“The two tombs were present with their mummies inside.”

The Eighteenth Dynasty dates back to the 13th century BC, a period noted for some of the most well known Pharaohs, including Tutankhamen and Ramses II.