Eight Million Low Income Households To Receive Up To £650 Help

Rishi Sunak Parliament TV

More than eight million low income households are set to receive lump-sum payments worth up to £650 to help with the cost of living crisis.

Rishi Sunak announced £15billion worth of support to help the poorest households and provide energy discounts for all amid soaring bills.

Advertisement

He also performed a screeching U-turn by introducing a temporary windfall tax on oil and gas giants.

The chancellor said the levy would raise around £5 billion over the next year and include a “new investment allowance” to incentivise the reinvestment of profits.

Advertisement

Pensioners will also receive a one-off £300 payment and there will be a one-off disability cost of living payment of £150, as part of the package unveiled in the commons today.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak announces that pensioners will receive a one-off £300 payment and disabled people will receive a one-off £150 payment to help with the cost of living. pic.twitter.com/LhPGUybvyp — LBC (@LBC) May 26, 2022

Sunak also made the £200 loan for energy bills a grant - that no longer needs to be paid back and increased its sum to £400.

Advertisement

The “rebate and clawback” scheme was criticised for effectively being a loan because families would have to pay it back in the form of higher bills over the next five years.

The move aims to help families with sky rocketing bills that are set to increase further to £2,800 a year from October.

Sunak caved in to mounting pressure over a windfall tax, despite skepticism from fellow cabinet ministers.

Opposition parties had pushed for the one-off tax after BP and Shell both reported big increases in profits as oil and gas prices surge around the world.

Advertisement

However, ministers spent months criticising the idea of a windfall tax because of its potential impact on investment.

The chancellor said the government “will provide significant support for the British people” and added: “The oil and gas sector is making extraordinary profits not as the result of recent changes to risk taking or innovation or or efficiency as the result of surging global commodity prices driven in part by Russia’s war.

“For that reason I am sympathetic to the argument to tax those profits fairly. It is possible to both tax extraordinary profits fairly and incentivise investment.”

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said it showed the Labour Party was winning “the battle of ideas in Britain”.

She told the commons: “After today’s announcement, let there be no doubt about who is winning the battle of ideas in Britain. It’s the Labour Party.

“It feels like the chancellor has finally realised the problems the country are facing. We first called for a windfall tax on oil and gas producers nearly five months ago to help struggling families and pensioners.

Rachel Reeves Parliament TV

“Today, he has announced that policy but he can’t dare say the words: it’s a policy that dare not speak its name with this chancellor.

“And it was Labour that first highlighted the unfairness of this Government buy now, pay later compulsory loan scheme. It shouldn’t have taken a rocket scientist to work out that this wouldn’t cut and we pointed it out at the time.”