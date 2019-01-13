The El Chapo Trial Blows Apart One Of Trump's Main Border Wall Arguments

President Trump’s repeated claim that his planned US-Mexico border wall would stop drugs flowing into the United States has been rubbished by the very people responsible for bringing narcotics into the country. Traffickers and former gang members testifying at the trial of notorious cartel leader Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman have said the vast majority of drugs are smuggled onboard cars, trains, railers and boats that cross the border at legal ports of entry. As recently as Friday, Trump once again stated that a major reason a border wall needs to be built is to stop the flow of “drugs & so much other big trouble”.

...The Steel Barrier, or Wall, should have been built by previous administrations long ago. They never got it done - I will. Without it, our Country cannot be safe. Criminals, Gangs, Human Traffickers, Drugs & so much other big trouble can easily pour in. It can be stopped cold! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2019

But numerous witnesses in the trial have detailed the smuggling methods which have allowed Mexico’s Sinaloa Cartel, which El Chapo is accused of heading, to make billions of dollars over the last few decades. And none of them would be prevented by a wall. Former Sinaloa cartel leader, Jesus Zambada Garcia, said in November that after a US government crackdown on smuggling tunnels under the border in the early 1990s, the group switched to using legal ports of entry. He described trucks with “double bottoms” and large cans of chilis containing a specially made, cylindrical brick of cocaine. Garcia’s nephew, Vicente Zambada, described a much simpler method – simply driving it across the border. He said: “Mexican families were hired to drive cars with secret compartments across the border at Juarez, sometimes three or four times a day.”

ASSOCIATED PRESS In this courtroom sketch Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, centre, sits next to his defence attorney Eduardo Balarezo, left, for opening statements.