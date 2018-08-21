Council Cuts To Trading Standards Leaving Vulnerable At Mercy Of Scammers

Fraudsters are getting a free pass to prey on the elderly and vulnerable due to dramatic cuts to trading standards budgets, it has been claimed – and things could get worse after Brexit.

Cash for the council-run service, which protects consumers from unfairness and illegal practices, has fallen from £213m in 2009 to £105m this year, with the number of enforcement officers slashed by 56 percent, according to research by the Labour Party.

Experts say it paves the way for rogue traders to peddle fake goods, scams and unsafe products much more easily, as local authorities struggle to keep up with the number of concerns flagged by members of the public.

Enforcement officers have a broad set of responsibilities, from product safety testing and policing plastic carrier bag charges, to ensuring off-licences do not sell alcohol to children.

But Labour’s shadow local government team says they are so overrun with complaints they can no longer launch pro-active investigations, thanks to government cuts to council budgets.

Last year in London alone, 1,350 people reported a business or person to their council’s trading standards department. But this led to just 44 visits and 363 warning letters being sent.

The party’s ‘health check’ report concludes that councils are failing in their statutory duty and that vulnerable and elderly people are in line to be hardest-hit.

Age UK said the report shows scammers can now “act with impunity” while the Chartered Institute of Trading Standards (CITS) told HuffPost UK services are in a “critical condition”.

Craig McClue, CITS’s head of policy, said. “Local government austerity has left trading standards budgets in a parlous state with major repercussions for consumer protection in areas such as tackling counterfeit goods – or making sure our electrical items and toys are safe.”