Ellen Degeneres Has Released Her Latest Netflix Special And People Already Have Strong Feelings

Ellen DeGeneres on stage during her comedy special For Your Approval WILSON WEBB/NETFLIX

Ellen Degeneres’ latest comedy offering has already sparked a lot of conversation, and probably not for the reasons she was hoping.

On Tuesday, Netflix unveiled For Your Approval, Ellen’s newest stand-up comedy special, which she is billing as her last ever.

The special marks a major step back into the spotlight for Ellen after the much-publicised end of her talk show in 2022, following a BuzzFeed News report featuring the accounts of nearly a dozen former employees who accused the presenter of fostering a toxic work environment on the set of her eponymous daytime series.

In the report, Ellen and executives on the show were accused of regularly making inappropriate comments about employees’ race, firing staff for taking medical leave and creating a general culture of fear within the workplace.

And while Ellen does address the controversy throughout her special, people aren’t exactly impressed with the way the subject is handled.

For Your Approval opens with a perturbed-looking Ellen surrounded by negative tweets (as they were then known) about the allegations, with one clip that’s been viewed on X almost eight million times branding the set-up “ridiculous”.

the intro to the new ellen special is soo ridiculous pic.twitter.com/MkeWLMP7XA — sam (@samxmcgowan) September 24, 2024

Just what I thought. Ellen's Sad Girl Hours.



She claims she got cancelled. But you're not cancelled when you have a Netflix special and a Kind (lmao) Skincare Brand.



Cancel culture is not real. Stop making it a thing. https://t.co/TXGsq14J8K — chanél aka trap wife 🫀❤️🔥 (@thetrapwife) September 24, 2024

It’s also been pointed out that the now-deleted tweet at the centre of the montage, inviting people to share “insane stories you’ve heard about Ellen being mean”, obscures the fact that for each one, the original user offered to donate money to an LA food bank.

obscuring the part of the tweet that says “…and i’ll donate to the food bank” is really funny



why did ellen even feel the need to do a special at this point in her career/life https://t.co/AC7ZuXLJe7 — 12 cellphones & i look like kurt angle (@psptvs) September 24, 2024

Early on in her set, Ellen jokes that she has been “kicked out of show business” since she last did a comedy special, which has also raised eyebrows, given the several deals that the award-winning comic still has in place.

"I got kicked out of show business" she says from :::checks notes::: a Netflix special with a seemingly sold out venue?



Love watching comedians make a mockery of all the people they hurt during their careers! https://t.co/FnqlZJxiVf — Eric Crumrine (@ECrumrine) September 24, 2024

Meanwhile, another moment from later on in the show sees Ellen responding to the allegations from behind the scenes of her talk show by agreeing that she’s “impatient”, “demanding”, “direct” and a “strong woman”.

This is met with a one-minute ovation from the audience of her special, which viewers watching clips on X found a little alarming.

one of the best stand-up comedy bits i've seen in years 👇 pic.twitter.com/LEfopSpwIR — Jeremy Kaplowitz (@jeremysmiles) September 24, 2024

You can always tell a stand up special is bad by how many applause lines there are instead of like jokes and funny stuff and. Ellen sucks so bad. Trying to recast her abusive behavior as some sort of feminism is abhorrent. Just another rich person allergic to accountability. — Brad and Chad’s Dad (@MrX06438369) September 24, 2024

Legend has it the crowd is still applauding — Kyle and 8,732 others (@KyleNumber) September 24, 2024

Critics have also expressed similar sentiments to viewers on X in their reviews.

Variety claimed that Ellen “lets herself off the hook” in the “self-indulgent” special, describing For Your Appreciation as “a frustrating watch, and a bum note to go out on”.

“The problem with For Your Approval, aside from the fact that it is almost never funny, is that it feels so disingenuous, so calculated to rehabilitate an image and preserve that triumph for posterity,” Time lamented, while The Independent branded it “bizarre”, “self-pitying” and “unfunny”.

“For Your Approval renders DeGeneres an unimpeachable victim to an angry mob, her failings largely inconsequential, her imminent departure from the spotlight a tragedy,” the latter review added, claiming the comedian appears to have “truthfully learnt little” from the scandal.

More positive reviews, however, could be found in TheWrap (who said For Your Approval was “candid”, “funny” and “relatable”) and The Hollywood Reporter, who celebrated its “moments of sincerity and genuine reflection”.

Shortly after the BuzzFeed News report was published, Ellen said on air: “I learned that things happened here that never should have happened. I take that very seriously and I want to say I am so sorry to the people that were affected.”

“I know that I’m in a position of privilege and power, and I realise that with that comes responsibility. I take responsibility for what happens at my show.

“We have had a lot of conversations over the last few weeks about the show, our workplace and what we want for the future, we have made the necessary changes and today we are starting a new chapter.”

However, a year later, she claimed: “I still don’t understand it. It was too orchestrated, it was too coordinated.”

