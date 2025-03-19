Ellen Pompeo at a screening of Good American Family last week via Associated Press

Ellen Pompeo has admitted that a certain Grey’s Anatomy sex scene stands out as an “uncomfortable” memory.

The Golden Globe nominee recently appeared on the podcast Call Her Daddy, when she reflected on one sex scene she filmed during the medical drama’s second season with her friend and former co-star T.R. Knight.

She recalled: “T.R. and I are such good friends and we had to do a love scene and we were both crying.

“The scene was so uncomfortable and awkward. He didn’t want to do that, I didn’t want to do it. When we filmed it, it was so bad.”

As if the experience wasn’t bad enough, she then heard back from the network that there was “too much thrusting” in the scene that had led to them having to reshoot it.

“In your worst nightmare to have to do it one time, we had to reshoot that shit,” she said.

Ellen added: “I’ve never watched that scene. I’ve never seen it. I don’t know how it was shot or covered or how it was edited but I’m full-on in tears the whole entire scene and those are real tears.

“There was a lot of stuff that I didn’t want to do at the time.”

T.R. Knight pictured in 2016 via Associated Press

Ellen is one of Grey’s Anatomy’s few remaining original cast members, having played Meredith Grey, the show’s narrator, since its first season in 2005.

Last month, she sat down for an interview with People magazine, where she candidly spoke about what’s kept her on Grey’s Anatomy for the past 20 years.