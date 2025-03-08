Ellen Pompeo Gets Brutally Honest About What’s Kept Her On Grey’s Anatomy So Long

Ellen Pompeo in character as Meredith Grey Bob D'Amico via Getty Images

Since 2005, Ellen Pompeo has offered both entertainment and insight in the US medical drama Grey’s Anatomy. Now, she’s lifting the surgical veil to reveal the sources of joy and stability that have guided her through the emotional rollercoaster of Meredith Grey’s life.

In a candid conversation with People posted last week, Ellen provided a behind-the-scenes look at what has kept her driven and grounded while working on the show.

Advertisement

“The best thing is the financial security, if I’m being very honest,” the Golden Globe nominee confessed. “It’s been really lucrative, and I think financial security is not something that every actress is afforded, so I’m very grateful for that.”

Ellen’s financial security, of course, stems from the audience’s enduring affection for the show. But being part of such a long-running series does have its challenges, she admitted.

“The hardest thing is just the repetitive nature of doing the same thing over and over,” she said, explaining that it’s become difficult to change things viewers have become familiar with.

Advertisement

Ellen with the cast of Grey's Anatomy Frank Ockenfels via Getty Images

But the continuity does have healing benefits, she said.

“What’s extraordinary about Grey’s Anatomy is that it’s spawned thousands of surgeons,” she explained. “There are so many young women and men who have gone on to be pediatric surgeons, pediatric neurosurgeons, pediatric oncologists.”

Ellen said she frequently encounters individuals who have entered the medical field because of the show. These heartfelt moments, Pompeo says, are part of what keeps her committed.

Advertisement

“Not many people get the opportunity to touch people the way that show has, for the better,” she remarked.