Elon Musk Backs Push To Impeach Judge Who Blocked Alien Enemies Act

Elon Musk called one Republican’s plan to impeach a judge who blocked President Donald Trump’s deportation efforts “necessary” in a post on X.

After Texas congressman Brandon Gill announced he would be filing articles of impeachment against S. District Judge James Boasberg, the billionaire chimed in with a self-righteous one-word declaration.

“Necessary,” Musk posted to his social media platform.

Conservatives immediately began accusing Boasberg of overreach after he issued a temporary restraining order blocking Trump’s Saturday night decision to invoke an 18th century wartime law known as the Alien Enemies Act to fast-track the deportations of five Venezuelan nationals accused of gang affiliations.

The Alien Enemies Act, which gives the president sweeping authority to expedite deportations on national security grounds, had only been used three times prior.

In his decision, Boasberg also ordered immigration authorities to return anyone in the process of being deported back to United States soil, pending further legal review.

“Any plane containing these folks that is going to take off or is in the air needs to be returned to the United States however that is accomplished,” Boasberg said. “Make sure it’s complied with immediately.”

At the time of Boasberg’s order, two planes carrying the Venezuelan deportees were believed to be in the midst of flights from Harlingen, Texas, to El Salvador and Honduras.

Though his decision was initially focused on the five Venezuelans listed in a lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union and Democracy Forward, he later expanded his order to apply to “all non-citizens in US custody” being deported under Trump’s use of the Alien Enemies Act.