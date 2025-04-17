Elon Musk Gives 'Special Status' To Just 1 Of The Mums Of His Many Kids: Report

Elon Musk Antonio Masiello via Getty Images

It shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that Elon Musk prefers women who are complacent to his bizarre demands.

Musk responded to WSJ’s report on Wednesday with a simple tweet:

“TMZ >> WSJ”

Musk has had at least 14 children with four different women, including musician Grimes, Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis, ex-wife Justine Wilson, and allegedly, conservative influencer Ashley St. Clair. The report also notes that multiple sources close to the Tesla CEO “said they believe the true number of Musk’s children is much higher than publicly known.”

Yet it seems that Zilis, who shares four children with Musk, is his favourite. According to the report, she is the “most prominent of Musk’s mothers” and is a “steadying force” in his life.

“Two people close to Musk described her as having ‘special status,’” the report says of Zilis. “Meaning Musk chooses to spend time at her home in Austin as well as bringing her to high-profile public events.”

The report notes that Zilis was at Musk’s side at a black tie pre-inauguration dinner in January where she got to rub shoulders with Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. She was also present when Musk met with India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi a few weeks later.

The report also points to a few reasons why Zilis is Musk’s No. 1 baby mama.

One reason is that she’s living on the compound in Austin, and Musk really wants all the mothers of his children to live there together. The property technically belongs to Musk, being that his “fixer” Jared Birchall, helped acquire the property so he could fulfill his dream of being king of a community of his offspring and their financially-dependent moms that he can visit and leave whenever he pleases.

Birchall, WSJ notes, acts as the main source of communication between Musk and the mothers of his children, and handles the “the financial and privacy deals Musk wants for the women raising the world’s richest man’s babies.”

St. Clair — who has been embroiled in a legal battle with Musk over the paternity of her child whom she says the billionaire fathered — spoke to WSJ and provided the outlet with text messages and phone conversations she’s had with Musk and Birchall.

In a text obtained by WSJ, Musk tried to convince St. Clair to spend some time in Austin “with our kid legion,” but she refused. Grimes, whose legal name is Claire Boucher, nixed the idea as well, despite Musk trying to convince her.

Another issue contributing to what St. Clair described as “harem drama,” is that Musk uses his wealth to silence the mothers of his children with “nondisclosure clauses” as “part of some of the payment agreement” for child support, per the report. Those who speak out or seek outside counsel receive harsh financial retribution.

Grimes claimed on X, formerly Twitter, last year that during a court battle for custody of their three children, Musk bankrupted her because she didn’t have “a fraction of [Musk’s] resources (or iq/ strategy experience)” to fight fairly in the family court system.

St. Clair — who publicly announced that she had a child with Musk in 2024 — was punished by the billionaire for not keeping their child (whom they named Romulus) a secret.

According to St. Clair, Musk and Birchall pushed her to sign documents that asked her to keep the father of her baby and her relationship with Musk a secret in exchange for financial support. The deal would include a one-time payment of $15 million, plus an additional $100,000 a month until the baby turned 21.

St. Clair refused to sign, telling WSJ that she feared her silence “would make her son feel illegitimate.”

Four days after St. Clair announced Romulus was Musk’s son on X — which she told WSJ she did to beat a tabloid story revealing the news — Musk revoked his $15 million offer. He also publicly questioned if the child was his.

When the two went to court to discuss paternity testing and Musk’s request for a gag order, he lowered St. Clair’s monthly support to $40,000. WSJ says that the day after they contacted Musk for comment on their report, St. Clair noticed that her support suddenly dropped to $20,000 a month.

In December, Birchall spoke on the phone with St. Clair and tried to strong-arm her into signing a NDA. He told her that rejecting the $15 million offer for her silence was “absolutely insane and irresponsible,” and pointed out that other mothers signed similar secrecy agreements. When St. Clair observed to Birchall that these mothers didn’t seem very happy, he countered that Zilis “goes in and out of finding contentment,” but Grimes wasn’t “ever going to find true happiness.”