Elon Musk Goes On Transphobic Rant The Same Day His Estranged Daughter Speaks Out

Elon Musk went on a transphobic rant on Thursday on X, baselessly claiming “hormone injections cause extreme emotional volatility” just hours after his estranged daughter, Vivian Wilson, who is trans, called him a “pathetic man-child.”

“What are the statistics on trans violence,” Musk wrote on X, the social media site he owns, in response to someone writing that 3 in 4 people who have been arrested for vandalising Teslas are transgender or nonbinary. “The probability of a trans person being violent appears to be vastly higher than non-trans. Hormone injections cause extreme emotional volatility. That is simply a fact.”

On Thursday, three people were charged for allegedly using Molotov cocktails to set fire to Tesla cars and charging stations at a car dealership in Canada. Neither their names nor genders have been released.

Musk then shared a graphic, writing, “Wow, trans violence is EXTREMELY FAR above normal levels!!”

There is no evidence to suggest people taking hormone injections are subject to “extreme” emotional volatility. A 2022 Stanford University study found that transgender people who start gender-affirming hormone treatment in adolescence have better mental health than people who wait until adulthood to start.

A review conducted by researchers at Amsterdam University Medical Centers and the University of Exeter found that gender-affirming hormone therapy reduces depression and psychological distress in trans people.

Musk’s posts come the same day his daughter Vivian Wilson called him out in an interview with Teen Vogue. Wilson, 20, who came out as trans when she was a teen, has been estranged from Musk for some time and told the outlet the last time she spoke to her father was 2020.

Wilson has said in the past that Musk berated her for being queer as a kid, and in her Teen Vogue interview, she called him a “pathetic man-child” and discussed his “Nazi salute” at President Donald Trump’s inauguration event, saying, “We’re going to call a fig a fig.”