Elon Musk Has A 'Special' New Job Title

And it means Donald Trump's top ally is "subject to most rules, although sometimes in a less restrictive way.”
Lee Moran
By 

Reporter, HuffPost

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump, left, and Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk appear on stage at a campaign event at the Butler Farm Show, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Butler, Pa.
via Associated Press

Elon Musk is a special government employee.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed the tech billionaire’s official title to CNN’s Kaitlan Collins on Monday.

Watch here:

.@PressSec on Elon Musk: "I can confirm he's a special government employee. I can also confirm that he has abided by all applicable federal laws. As for his security clearance, I'm not sure, but I can check...I don't know about the security clearance, but I can check." pic.twitter.com/86LzC55ocD

— CSPAN (@cspan) February 3, 2025

According to the Justice Department website:

“A special government employee is anyone who works, or is expected to work, for the government for 130 days or less in a 365-day period.”

And:

“Special government employees are subject to most rules, although sometimes in a less restrictive way.”

Musk is “not a volunteer but also not a full-time federal employee,” CNN explained his position on Monday.

The richest person in the world spent more than $290 million backing President Donald Trump and Republicans in the 2024 elections. He is now running the non-official Department of Government Efficiency, which is looking to significantly slash public spending.

Musk wrote on his social media platform X, formerly Twitter: “My preferred title is just ‘Tech Support.’”

