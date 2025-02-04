Elon Musk Has A 'Special' New Job Title

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed the tech billionaire’s official title to CNN’s Kaitlan Collins on Monday.
According to the Justice Department website:
“A special government employee is anyone who works, or is expected to work, for the government for 130 days or less in a 365-day period.”
And:
“Special government employees are subject to most rules, although sometimes in a less restrictive way.”
Musk is “not a volunteer but also not a full-time federal employee,” CNN explained his position on Monday.
The richest person in the world spent more than $290 million backing President Donald Trump and Republicans in the 2024 elections. He is now running the non-official Department of Government Efficiency, which is looking to significantly slash public spending.
Musk wrote on his social media platform X, formerly Twitter: “My preferred title is just ‘Tech Support.’”