Elon Musk’s ‘Cringe AF’ CPAC Stunt Is Mercilessly Mocked Online

Elon Musk wielded a chainsaw on stage at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Thursday and drew instant ridicule online.
The power tool had earlier been gifted to Musk by Argentine President Javier Milei, a fellow public spending slasher. It was inscribed with the phrase “Viva la libertad, carajo,” which is Spanish for “Long live liberty, damn it.”
Musk, who President Donald Trump has charged with gutting the government through the unofficial Department of Government Efficiency, called it the “chainsaw for bureaucracy.”
Critics, though, called the stunt “cringe AF” and much more:
