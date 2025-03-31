Elon Musk's Rant At A Heckler Backfires After Critics Deliver Brutal Reality Check

Tech billionaire Elon Musk on Sunday complained about fellow billionaire George Soros supposedly sending “operatives” to an event in Wisconsin where Musk was paying people to help sway this week’s state Supreme Court election.
Musk handed out two $1 million checks to voters in support of conservative candidate Brad Schimel in a race that will determine the ideological balance of the state’s highest court.
At one point, a heckler interrupted Musk.
He blamed Soros.
“It was inevitable at least a few Soros operatives would be in the audience,” he said, then giggled. “Give my regards to George. Say ‘hi’ to George for me.”
Soros is a billionaire backer of progressive causes and the object of right-wing conspiracy theories.
Conservatives claim he tries to buy elections with his contributions, among other things. But critics said that’s exactly what Musk has been doing, and very directly with gimmicks such as the $1 million checks.
The Daily Show even recently shared a segment in which right-wingers complained about Soros, but tweaked the video to make it seem like they were talking about Musk:
Musk spent $291 million during the 2024 election cycle, most notably to help President Donald Trump, according to OpenSecrets.org. A Soros-funded PAC spent $60 million in 2024. In addition, much of the $179 million Soros donated during the 2022 cycle was not used until 2024, the website said.
In this year’s Wisconsin race, Musk has contributed $19.3 to Schimel, nearly 10 times the $2 million that Soros has given to help Schimel’s opponent, Susan Crawford, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
Musk’s critics were quick to point out that he’s doing what Soros is accused of ― and they did it on X, Musk’s own social media platform: