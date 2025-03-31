Elon Musk's Rant At A Heckler Backfires After Critics Deliver Brutal Reality Check

Elon Musk speaks at a town hall Sunday, March 30, 2025, in Green Bay, Wis. via Associated Press

Tech billionaire Elon Musk on Sunday complained about fellow billionaire George Soros supposedly sending “operatives” to an event in Wisconsin where Musk was paying people to help sway this week’s state Supreme Court election.

Musk handed out two $1 million checks to voters in support of conservative candidate Brad Schimel in a race that will determine the ideological balance of the state’s highest court.

Advertisement

At one point, a heckler interrupted Musk.

He blamed Soros.

“It was inevitable at least a few Soros operatives would be in the audience,” he said, then giggled. “Give my regards to George. Say ‘hi’ to George for me.”

Soros is a billionaire backer of progressive causes and the object of right-wing conspiracy theories.

Conservatives claim he tries to buy elections with his contributions, among other things. But critics said that’s exactly what Musk has been doing, and very directly with gimmicks such as the $1 million checks.

Advertisement

The Daily Show even recently shared a segment in which right-wingers complained about Soros, but tweaked the video to make it seem like they were talking about Musk:

Conservatives warning about George Soros but make the footage Elon Musk pic.twitter.com/0Um3rYgiXr — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) March 11, 2025

Musk spent $291 million during the 2024 election cycle, most notably to help President Donald Trump, according to OpenSecrets.org. A Soros-funded PAC spent $60 million in 2024. In addition, much of the $179 million Soros donated during the 2022 cycle was not used until 2024, the website said.

Advertisement

In this year’s Wisconsin race, Musk has contributed $19.3 to Schimel, nearly 10 times the $2 million that Soros has given to help Schimel’s opponent, Susan Crawford, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Musk’s critics were quick to point out that he’s doing what Soros is accused of ― and they did it on X, Musk’s own social media platform:

Every accusation is a confession. https://t.co/wplZq4CN9i — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) March 31, 2025

Advertisement

Pretending like they are paid Soros operatives while you are LITERALLY THERE TO BRIBE PEOPLE TO VOTE! https://t.co/Lo98XvFHFG — Krystal Ball (@krystalball) March 31, 2025

Does Elon know he’s actually doing everything he accuses George Soros of doing? https://t.co/L8ZFIMKpEp — celia (@_celia_bedelia_) March 31, 2025

Sorry-- is Elon Musk attacking George Soros... while he's literally buying an election in Wisconsin... the exact thing that Republicans baselessly claim that George Soros does? https://t.co/fKTAFJ9Chz — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) March 31, 2025

Advertisement

He says George soros this and that while literally paying people to do stuff for him including voting and showing up to events (evidence is his own tweets)



The craziest timeline I swear to god https://t.co/jBDWVAXuFz — Frank Leon🇨🇺 (@GPWFrank) March 31, 2025

The irony of calling someone a "Soros operative" when you are literally paying people to attend an election rally and directly bankrolls the president.



Trump is a Elon operative. https://t.co/buaKHSASHz — Justin Morris (@tchsmorris) March 31, 2025

“Anyone Who Doesn’t Like Me Works for George Soros: An Airhead Rightwinger’s Guide to Political Debate” https://t.co/ivuIFwWBtG — hannah gais (@hannahgais) March 31, 2025

Advertisement

He literally dangled a $2 Million Dollars check for this crowd to show up! — No Kings Here (@Stop_Project25) March 31, 2025

you have to be an insane, INSANE narcissist and sociopath to think anyone that doesn't like you is being paid or is part of the deep state https://t.co/Q3mrhd0t5x — Swept McHot 🍪 (@SweepsMcCool) March 31, 2025

Is this before or after he gave people in the audience a million dollars? https://t.co/B67fOBpJ9K — The okayest poster there is (@ok_post_guy) March 31, 2025

Advertisement

he is speaking at a rally for an election that *he* is trying to buy, like there's levels to this bullshit https://t.co/eMHpEm9mA3 — Kylie Cheung (@kylietcheung) March 31, 2025

Says the awkward weirdo who is trying to buy votes.

You don’t have to pay people to hate you, it just comes naturally. Get out of our elections. https://t.co/GmVYHLrmUc — ǝsoɹ 🌹 (@RoseSee) March 31, 2025

MY BROTHER IN CHRIST YOU ARE LITERALLY AT AN EVENT TO BUY AN ELECTION GIVING OUT A MILLION DOLLARS SHUT THE FUCK UP YOU DUMB BITCH https://t.co/QaD5GaVkWs — Secular Talk (KyleKulinskiShow@bsky.social) (@KyleKulinski) March 31, 2025