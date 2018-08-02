PA Elsie Scully-Hicks died after being given up for adoption

There were missed opportunities in the care of a baby girl who was murdered by her father two weeks after he formally adopted her, a review has found, despite no disciplinary action being taken against the agencies involved.

Matthew Scully-Hicks passed the “robust, detailed and comprehensive” adoption process with flying colours and professionals viewed his care of 18-month-old Elsie through a “positive lens”.

But on 25 May 2016 the part-time fitness instructor, who had previously adopted another child along with his husband Craig, violently shook Elsie and threw her to the floor at their home in Llandaff, Cardiff.

She died in hospital four days later and Scully-Hicks was convicted of her murder and jailed for life, with a minimum sentence imposed of 18 years.

In the months before the fatal attack, the 32-year-old also inflicted a catalogue of injuries to Elsie including a large bruise to her face. The baby’s leg was also fractured in two places.

An extended child practice review on Thursday found that professionals saw Elsie’s injuries in isolation, lacked “professional curiosity” and had accepted the innocent explanations given by Scully-Hicks.

“There were opportunities to consider the pattern of the child’s injuries and accidents that were not explored,” the report said.

Lance Carver, director of social services at the Vale of Glamorgan Council, accepted the findings of the report and apologised for errors in Elsie’s case.

He told a press conference in Cardiff the “positive lens” authorities had viewed the family through meant that social services “were not looking in the way they should have been”.

“That’s something as an organisation that we should have recognised and taken that fully on board,” he said.

Carver said no disciplinary action had been taken against any members of staff as the report did not “indicate that it would be appropriate”.