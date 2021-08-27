Ed Sheeran Gave Elton John A Very NSFW Gift For His Birthday This Year

Ed Sheeran has quite the penchant for buying his celebrity friends rude gifts, it seems, as Elton John has revealed the NSFW gift he got him for his recent birthday. The Shape Of You singer gifted Sir Elton a giant marble penis when he turned 74 in March. Elton told of Ed’s raunchy gift during an Hit 109.9′s Carrie and Tommy Show in the US (via The Sun).

Kevin Mazur via Getty Images Elton John and Ed Sheeran

“For my birthday this year, he gave me a giant marble penis,” he said. “I don’t know if that’s because I’ve always been a prick or what. It’s really big, it’s beautifully made.” Elton said that his husband David Furnish wouldn’t let him put the statue in their garden because their sons – 10-year-old Zachary, and Elijah, eight – would see it. He added: “It’s hidden in an area in the house where they wouldn’t see it.” It was recently revealed that Courteney Cox also has Ed to thank for a very NFSW item that keeps turning up at her home. The pair are close pals and Ed has frequently stayed with Courteney since meeting through mutual friends in 2013, and it was during one of his visits that he decided to take advantage of Courteney’s smart home assistant.

Todd Williamson via Getty Images Courteney Cox and Ed Sheeran