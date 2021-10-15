Sir Elton John has topped the UK singles chart for the first time in 16 years.
On Friday afternoon, it was announced that Sir Elton and Dua Lipa had reached the number one spot with their collaboration Cold Heart (Pnau Remix) which mashes up four of the 74-year-old’s past songs, including one of his signature tunes Rocket Man.
Cold Heart (Pnau Remix) is Sir Elton’s eighth number one single overall, and his first since his contribution to the posthumous Tupac single Ghetto Gospel back in 2005.
It’s also Dua’s third time at number one, following her hits New Rules and One Kiss.
Sir Elton and Dua’s latest track spent the past three weeks at number two, and topples Ed Sheeran from the top of the charts, where he spent the last 15 consecutive weeks thanks to his singles Bad Habits and Shivers.
Ed has actually been campaigning for the Crocodile Rock singer to hit number one, writing on Instagram earlier in the week: “Please go buy/stream/download Cold Heart with @dualipa now, 15 weeks at #1 was more than I ever expected anyway, love you all.
“Who doesn’t wanna be knocked off by Elton anyway?”
The Official Charts Company also recently revealed that Sir Elton had set an impressive new record, as the only act in history to score a top 10 single in six consecutive decades.
As well as a string of hits in the 1970s, 80s and 90s, he had six top 10s in the 2000s (including a number one with Blue) while his festive classic Step Into Christmas peaked at number eight when it re-entered the chart thanks to streaming in the 2010s.
Elsewhere in the top 10, Ed Sheeran’s latest hit Shivers drops to number two, while Jesy Nelson’s much-publicised solo debut Boyz enters at number four.
Sam Fender has this week’s top spot in the albums chart, entering at number one with his sophomore effort Seventeen Going Under.