Official Charts Company Elton John celebrating his latest number one single

Sir Elton John has topped the UK singles chart for the first time in 16 years. On Friday afternoon, it was announced that Sir Elton and Dua Lipa had reached the number one spot with their collaboration Cold Heart (Pnau Remix) which mashes up four of the 74-year-old’s past songs, including one of his signature tunes Rocket Man. Cold Heart (Pnau Remix) is Sir Elton’s eighth number one single overall, and his first since his contribution to the posthumous Tupac single Ghetto Gospel back in 2005. It’s also Dua’s third time at number one, following her hits New Rules and One Kiss.

David M. Benett via Getty Images Dua Lipa and Elton John

Sir Elton and Dua’s latest track spent the past three weeks at number two, and topples Ed Sheeran from the top of the charts, where he spent the last 15 consecutive weeks thanks to his singles Bad Habits and Shivers. Ed has actually been campaigning for the Crocodile Rock singer to hit number one, writing on Instagram earlier in the week: “Please go buy/stream/download Cold Heart with @dualipa now, 15 weeks at #1 was more than I ever expected anyway, love you all. “Who doesn’t wanna be knocked off by Elton anyway?”