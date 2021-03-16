Elton John Accuses Vatican Of Hypocrisy Over Gay Marriage After It Invested 'Millions' In Rocketman

Sir Elton John has accused the Vatican of hypocrisy after it declared the Catholic Church cannot bless same-sex unions but invested “millions” in his biopic, Rocketman.

The Vatican’s orthodoxy office, the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, was responding to a question about whether Catholic clergy can bless gay unions. It replied: “Negative.”

Sir Elton, who married David Furnish in 2014, said the Vatican was hypocritical because it was happy to make a profit from the 2019 film about his life.

He wrote on Instagram: “How can the Vatican refuse to bless gay marriages because they ‘are sin’, yet happily make a profit from investing millions in Rocketman – a film which celebrates my finding happiness from my marriage to David?? #hypocrisy.”