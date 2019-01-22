LOIC VENANCE via Getty Images Emiliano Sala has just signed for Cardiff City FC.

Cardiff City Football Club has “genuine concerns” amid reports one of its players was onboard a plane which disappeared from radar in the English Channel.

An air and sea search is ongoing after the after the Piper Malibu aircraft vanished between Britain and France.

The club said on Tuesday that it was “seeking clarification” over news reports that one of those on board the plane was Argentine striker Emiliano Sala, 28, who signed for the club from FC Nantes on 19 January, according to BBC Radio Wales.

Sala made two trips to Cardiff last week, before his signing was confirmed on Saturday. Sources told the radio station that Sala was back in Nantes on Monday but due to return to training on Tuesday.

Rescue teams were scrambled to waters north of Alderney after the light aircraft vanished on Monday evening, Guernsey Police said.

“A search and rescue operation is currently underway off the north of Alderney after a light aircraft disappeared from radar several hours ago,” the force said.

“Two helicopters alongside the Guernsey and Alderney lifeboats are searching for it.“

The Alderney lifeboat said it launched at 8.50pm on Monday night.

According to the BBC, the plane, which had two people on board, lost contact near the Casquets lighthouse around eight miles north-west of Alderney at 8.30pm.

The plane is thought to have been travelling from Nantes in Brittany to Cardiff.

HM Coastguard said the incident was not in the UK search and rescue area, although it had sent two helicopters to help.

“HM Coastguard are currently assisting Guernsey Coastguard with a search for a light aircraft off Alderney in the Channel Islands,” a spokeswoman said.

“HM Coastguard helicopters from Solent and Newquay have been helping to search overnight with nothing found.“

The search and rescue operation had to deal with worsening conditions as they scoured the area on Monday night.

“At that time there were some showers around, but nothing too intense. Wind speeds were not too bad - average speeds were around 15 to 20mph,” Met Office meteorologist Mark Wilson said.

“But it has got pretty wet, we’ve seen a band of rain push down from the north-west. That rain set in around 11.30pm to midnight and it’s still raining now.

“It’s also a bit windier, with gusts around 35mph.”