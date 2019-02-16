Cardiff manager Neil Warnock and club cheif executive Ken Choo joined mourners at the funeral of Emiliano Sala in his hometown in Argentina on Saturday. The 28-year-old striker’s body was repatriated on Friday before it was returned to Progreso, about 350 miles from Buenos Aires, for the public vigil. Warnock and Choo joined locals from the small town for a service in the gymnasium of Sala’s boyhood club, San Martin de Progreso. They arrived wearing black suits with yellow daffodils pinned to their jackets as a tribute to Sala.

Cardiff’s players have also worn shirts bearing the flower in memory of Sala, who became the club’s record £15 million signing days before his death. Sala’s mother and father were also present at the vigil. His body will be cremated at a private service in the city of Santa Fe on Saturday afternoon local time.

Before the funeral, San Martin de Progreso posted a tribute to Facebook which said: “We are waiting for you… like the first day you left but this time to stay with us forever. You went and you are an example for everyone.” He died on January 21 when the plane he was travelling in crashed in the English Channel after he had visited players at his former French club, Nantes. His body was pulled from the wreckage on February 7 but the British pilot, David Ibbotson, 59, from Lincolnshire, has not been found. A fundraising campaign to restart the search for the pilot has raised more than £240,000.

