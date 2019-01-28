Télé-Loisirs.fr Emiliano Sala has been missing since the plane he was on vanished last week.

Desperate relatives of missing Premier League footballer Emiliano Sala have chartered a special flight to view the area the plane he was in disappeared over the English Channel.

The group of family and friends travelled on a twin-engine Dornier 228-212 plane which flew from Guernsey Airport and circled the island of Alderney on Monday, a week after the plane Sala was in dropped off the radar.

Sala’s relatives and friends, including his mother Mercedes and sister Romina, travelled in a plane operated by Guernsey airline Aurigny.

They made no comment to reporters as they returned to the terminal building at Guernsey Airport.

In a statement, the airline said: “Aurigny can confirm that we operated a commercial scenic flight service this morning out of Guernsey which flew to the west of Alderney and around Alderney before returning to Guernsey.”