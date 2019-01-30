SIPA USA/PA Images A memorial to Emiliano Sala in front of the entrance of the FC Nantes football club in France

Two seat cushions have been found which are likely to have come from the plane carrying missing Cardiff City footballer Emiliano Sala, the Air Accidents Investigation Branch said.

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch said in a statement: “On the morning of Monday January 28, we were advised by the Bureau d’Enquetes & d’Analyses, the French safety investigation authority, that part of a seat cushion had been found on a beach near Surainville on the Cotentin Peninsula.

“A second cushion was found in the same area later that day.

“From a preliminary examination, we have concluded that it is likely that the cushions are from the missing aircraft.”

