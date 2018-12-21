I'm A Celebrity's Emily Atack Snubbed From 'The Inbetweeners' Reunion

‘I’m A Celebrity’ star Emily Atack has claimed she has been snubbed from the upcoming ‘The Inbetweeners’ reunion. The original stars of the hit sitcom are regrouping for a one-off special on New Year’s Day to mark its 10th anniversary, where they will be looking back on their highlights. However, Emily, who played Charlotte Hinchcliffe on the show, will not be appearing, despite originally being booked for the show.

Karwai Tang via Getty Images Emily Atack

Speaking on Capital FM, Emily said she was told she was “no longer needed”. “Well, unfortunately I don’t really know what happened here, I was booked to do it - I was very much looking forward to doing it - but then I think the day before I

was told I was no longer needed for it,” she said. “It’s alright, these things do happen, I think they just decided to go a different route with it or it was to do with production, timings and things. “Yeah, but it’s fine, you know what these things do happen and they’re just going a different route I think and I wish them all the best and it’s going to be great.”

Channel 4 Emily played Charlotte in 'The Inbetweeners'

Emily, who finished second on this year’s ‘I’m A Celebrity’, confessed the

show was an “incredible part” of her life and said she will be tuning on New Year’s Day – but only because there might be clips of her featured. “Of course I’ll be watching,” she said. “I’ll always support them, that programme

was an incredible part of my life and it always will be.” The two hour special will feature behind-the-scenes footage, unheard stories and contributions from celebrity fans.

Channel 4 The Inbetweeners are coming together to celebrate 10 years of the sitcom