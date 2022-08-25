Emily Maitlis' 'Phenomenal' Takedown Of No.10, Brexit And BBC Chiefs Gets All The Applause

Emily Maitlis did not hold back during a speech on Wednesday night Jane Barlow - PA Images via Getty Images

Emily Maitlis has lit up Twitter today after making a rousing speech about the BBC’s impartiality, Brexit and the failures of the government last night.

The former host of BBC Newsnight, who is now promoting her new podcast The News Agents, showed she has stepped away completely from the neutral line the BBC usually tries to maintain – and was widely praised for it on Twitter.

Advertisement

Speaking from Edinburgh’s international television festival, she hit out at a BBC board member who she claims is an “active agent of the Conservative party”, skewing its content by presenting himself as the “arbiter of BBC impartiality”.

This was a dig at Sir Robbie Gibb, who was appointed to the BBC’s board last year by prime minister Boris Johnson. He previously worked as Theresa May’s director of communications, and helped get GB News off the ground.

Maitlis took aim at the BBC’s attempts to “pacify” No.10 as well, after she publicly attacked Dominic Cummings – then Downing Street’s most senior aide – on air during a Newsnight segment.

She asked: “Why had the BBC immediately and publicly sought to confirm the government spokesman’s opinion Without any kind of due process?

Advertisement

“It makes no sense for an organisation that is admirably, famously rigorous about procedure – less it was perhaps sending a message of reassurance directly to the government itself?”

The broadcaster also criticised the BBC’s tendency to fall into “both-sides-ism”, by giving air time to viewpoints which did not deserve it, particularly in the run-up to the 2016 EU referendum.

The broadcasting giant has for several years been accused of leaning towards the right, particularly as the Conservatives have repeatedly threatened to drop the license fee which means it would lose all its funding.

She said media is less willing to assert itself where “facts are getting lost, constitutional norms trashed, claims frequently unchallenged”.

And she’s not alone in thinking this, as seen from Twitter.

Her name quickly started trending. More than 12 hours after her speech, she was the third most popular trend on Twitter – and the vast majority of accounts supporting her and praising the journalist for sticking her head above the parapet.

Advertisement

THANK YOU, @maitlis for telling it like it is. God knows the BBC needs journalists like you, @jonsopel, @lewis_goodall etc with the guts to speak truth to power. It’s simply heartbreaking to see the corporation so neutered 😔 https://t.co/Wo2O8ouyAp — Rachel Clarke (@doctor_oxford) August 24, 2022

Thank you, @maitlis. Speaking the truth in a time of universal deceit is a revolutionary act…https://t.co/tANZ8fiv7u — James Oh Brien (@mrjamesob) August 24, 2022

Wow, this is phenomenal.



Emily Maitlis (@maitlis) is absolutely ripping into this government’s erosion of democracy, standards and institutions.



It’s not normal, she says - and we should not accept it as normal.

👏👏👏pic.twitter.com/gwxf8Eoq0j — Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) August 24, 2022

Emily Maitlis @maitlis is right. Yes #Brexit is done, but #BBC and wider media reluctance, for whatever reasons, objectively to address and analyse its consequences, is damaging their credibility and our political culture. — Simon Fraser (@SimonFraser00) August 24, 2022

Advertisement

Emily Maitlis calls out the Brexit elephant in the newsroom & in government pic.twitter.com/ezu2BhwAus — Toby Earle 🇺🇦 (@TobyonTV) August 24, 2022

If you care about the BBC's independence this, I'd say, is more important than whether @GaryLineker tweets about dumping raw sewage. https://t.co/5wGjQIhUKB — Jo Maugham (@JolyonMaugham) August 24, 2022

This is a really important public contribution by Emily Maitlis: it's just very unfortunate that those of us who said the BBC's political coverage was rigged in favour of the Tories were long treated as wild conspiracy theorists! https://t.co/L9To4uwVnI — Owen Jones (@OwenJones84) August 25, 2022

Emily Maitlis unchained. Calls out Brexit for the disaster that it is and the media’s abject failure to do its job and report the truth.

Soon the dam will break. https://t.co/pvEDRl3REX — Snow (@Lookinupatstars) August 24, 2022

Here's Emily @Maitlis clearly and bravely explaining the BBC fallacy of 'due impartiality' on Brexit.



"I later learned the name for this myopic style of journalism is 'both-side-ism', which speaks to the way it reaches a superficial balance, while obscuring a deeper truth." ~AA pic.twitter.com/XvNaBiXjo0 — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) August 25, 2022

Advertisement

Emily Maitlis has pissed off all the right people with her claim about Tories infiltrating the BBC and making it more RW. It’s something we knew but to hear it from someone who actually worked there is something else. — Riz 🌹🇬🇧 (@___Mezzala) August 25, 2022

At last, @maitlis, whose credentials as a serious journalist are unimpeachable, calls out the media’s terror of reporting the #BrexitDisaster.



Prince Andrew might not be able to sweat, but those with their heads in the Brexit sands of fantasy should be.pic.twitter.com/i0VZGnly1z — Brendan May (@bmay) August 24, 2022

The fight back begins https://t.co/w2BD1wVxeF — Anna Soubry (@Anna_Soubry) August 24, 2022

Every single fucking word. https://t.co/ZhknrWOQea — Jonathan Lis (@jonlis1) August 24, 2022

Advertisement

Emily Maitlis, highlighting the excellent progress we've made towards turning the BBC into a Tory Party propaganda service. https://t.co/FDXof7U1bx — Parody Boris (@Parody_PM) August 24, 2022

We've kind of known this for a while.

But it still feels like a significant moment, when someone of @maitlis' stature and integrity is willing to say it so bluntly.

Very much accounts for the BBC news brain drain too. https://t.co/PcEOZ0DFkM — Phil Harrison (@MrPMHarrison) August 24, 2022

Jon Sopel, who is Maitlis’ co-host on their new podcast, even called out the BBC for its reporting on her speech when it led on her Cummings’ comments rather than her impartiality concerns.