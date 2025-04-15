Emily Ratajkowski Voices 'Disgust' After Katy Perry And Gayle King's 10-Minute Trip To Space

Emily Ratajkowski and Katy Perry Richard Shotwell/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

On Monday afternoon, the model and Gone Girl actor posted a candid video on TikTok sharing her thoughts on the space flight.

“That space mission this morning, that’s ‘end times’ shit,” she began. “Like, this is beyond parody.”

Alluding to the Teenage Dream singer’s comments shortly before the launch that her trip to space “won’t be about me, it will be about this beautiful Earth” and that we “have to protect our mother.”, Emily continued: “[You say] you care about Mother Earth and it’s about Mother Earth, and you’re going up in a spaceship that is built and paid for by a company that is single-handedly destroying the planet.

“Look at the state of the world and think about how many resources went into putting these women into space. For what? What was the marketing there? And then to try to make it [an environmental message] like… I’m disgusted, literally. I’m disgusted.”

The six-person team – who formed the first all-female crew to ever travel to space – flew with Blue Origin, a space travel company owned by Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, who earlier this year faced criticism for cutting his funding to environmental groups despite his multi-billionaire status.

HuffPost UK has contacted Blue Origin for comment.

Emily wasn’t the only public figure to call out the women’s trip to space, though.

Actor and director Olivia Wilde also shared a picture of Katy kissing the ground after returning to space, quipping: “Billion dollars bought some good memes I guess.”

Olivia Wilde criticizes the Blue Origin space trip:



“Billion dollars bought some good memes I guess” pic.twitter.com/qMLFhrSupr — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 14, 2025

During her 10 minutes in space, Katy regaled her teammates with a rendition of Louis Armstrong’s What A Wonderful World, while also taking an opportunity to reveal the setlist for her upcoming world tour.

The tour is in support of Katy’s latest album 143, which received a muted response upon its release last year.