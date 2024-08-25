Emily Ratajkowski Has Appropriate Response To A Stranger's Rude Remark

Emily Ratajkowski via Associated Press

It seems a random dude in New York City has not adopted the “mind ya business” mentality yet — but Emily Ratajkowski sure has.

On Tuesday, the model decided to hit the streets of the Big Apple wearing a grey tank top, black bottoms and a pair of glasses, as seen in this photo of her walking her adorable dog:

Emily Ratajkowski walks her dog on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024, in New York City. Gotham via Getty Images

Sure, there’s cleavage and a little exposed hip bone action going on, but in a city that once hosted a No Pants Subway Ride day every January, Emily’s look was not extreme.

However, according to a social media video that Emily posted, it seems that one passerby felt her outfit was way too revealing, and decided to inform her of his disapproval.

“Girl, put on a shirt,” the rando can be heard telling the My Body author as she walks down the sidewalk.

Although Emily had enough street smarts not to respond to the man in real time, she made her thoughts on the encounter somewhat clear in her post.

In the video, after the man makes his rude remark, Emily edited in part of the song 365 from Charli XCX’s latest album, Brat.

The lyrics from the song featured in the video are “Who the fuck are you? I’m a brat when I’m bumpin’ that” — which may imply that Emily’s just being brat (or authentically herself) and that she does not care what this person thinks of her.

Her caption for the video is telling, too: “Famously not demure, famously not mindful” — a play on the super viral “very demure, very mindful” meme.

“Your demure is what it means to you. It’s being mindful and considerate of the people around you, but also of yourself and how you present to the world,” Jools Lebron, the TikToker behind the meme, explained to CBC News.

Emily’s caption may also be a snarky response to criticism that the model has received for her provocative sense of style.

In December 2017, Piers Morgan lambasted Emily for taking part in a lingerie video shoot she did with Love magazine.

“This is Emily Ratajkowski ‘promoting feminism’. Somewhere, Emmeline Pankhurst just vomited,” the British broadcaster wrote on social media, referring to the U.K. suffragist. Piers also called Emily a “global bimbo” on an episode of Good Morning Britain at the time.

Emily wrote back in response: “Lol never said my love video was a feminist statement. But now it’s worth saying that telling women what to do with their bodies and sexuality is actually just classic sexism. I can have opinions about feminism and also do sexy photo shoots k thanks.”