Emirates will fully embrace new technologies by looking to create the first windowless planes, says its president Sir Tim Clark.

Speaking to the BBC, Sir Tim said that high-resolution screens embedded into fake windows were “so good, it’s better than with the natural eye.”

Emirates is the first airline to introduce windowless cabins after unveiling its ultra-exclusive First Class Private Suite on board the Airbus 777-300ER aircraft.

With just six private rooms available on each aircraft, passengers who buy a middle row room won’t have a view of the outside. To compensate, Emirates has placed tiny cameras on the outside of the aircraft and then beams high-resolution video footage to fake windows inside the room.