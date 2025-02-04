'We're Not Mates': Emma Barnett Slaps Down Nigel Farage For Dodging Key Brexit Question

Emma Barnett and Nigel Farage BBC Radio 4 Today programme

Emma Barnett cornered Nigel Farage this morning when the Reform Party leader refused to provide any details on what he wanted the UK’s relationship with the EU to look like.

The right-wing Brexiteer began his interview on BBC Radio 4′s Today programme by slamming Keir Starmer for trying to “reset” relations with the bloc with his current trip to Brussels.

But presenter Barnett pointed to a huge YouGov poll for pro-EU group Best for Britain which found every constituency in the UK preferred a closer relationship with the EU rather than with the US.

Even in Farage’s Clacton constituency, 33% of respondents said they would prefer to work with the bloc over the US while 30% preferred prioritising America.

Barnett said: “I’m trying to understand from you how you accept that there are a lot of people in this country who want closer ties with the European Union and it doesn’t seem you can outline how you can accept that ideologically.”

The long-term Eurosceptic said: “We voted Brexit, we voted to Leave, that was very very clear – we can be friendly, we can be co-operative –”

“What does that mean?” Barnett pushed.

He said he thought the original deal the Tories struck with the EU “wasn’t a very good one”, but that it was important not to tie the UK too closely to the bloc.

“You keep saying what we shouldn’t do, but what is your vision Nigel Farage, specifically?” Barnett said, adding: “What does being friendly mean? We’re not mates in a pub, can you commit to something?”

“We can improve the deal,” he said, adding that the UK should just not tie itself to EU law and single market regulations.

The presenter replied: “You’re still not saying what – you keep outlining your fears, what you don’t like, but you’re now an MP, you’re the leader of a party, don’t you need to say what we can do?”

He said a free trade deal with the US was needed along with a boost to British productivity .

“Yes of course the EU is an important market, no one is denying that, but with every year that goes by, it becomes less important. Let’s think bigger,” the Reform leader said.

Barnett also asked Farage about the recent spat he had with Donald Trump’s new right-hand man.

She said: “How embarrassing was it for you when the key Trump adviser, Elon Musk, someone you and your party have been getting closer to, said your party needs to get rid of you?”

Farage just replied: “Elon’s Elon, he says a lot of things.”

“He wanted me to go down a line I didn’t want to go down,” he said, adding that since then they’ve had “very cordial relations”.

