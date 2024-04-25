Emma Stone Reacts To Rumour She Called Jimmy Kimmel A ‘Prick’ At The Oscars

Emma Stone Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images

Emma Stone is finally addressing her recent viral moment at the Oscars.

The Poor Things star is used to being on camera but had no idea she got caught reacting to a joke about it during the ceremony, that her inaudible comment went viral — or led online sleuths to speculate she called host Jimmy Kimmel a “prick” for it.

After a Poor Things montage aired as part of the broadcast, Emma appeared annoyed when the evening’s host joked: “Those were all the parts of Poor Things that we’re allowed to show on TV.”

Advertisement

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter published on Wednesday, however, she cleared things up.

“Did he upset me?” Emma asked her interviewer, The Curse co-star Nathan Fielder, who clarified that “some people” thought she had insulted Jimmy.

“No! I didn’t call him a prick,” she said. “What did I say? I didn’t call him a prick. I wasn’t upset with him at all. I’ll have to look that up.”

Jimmy Kimmel Bruce Glikas via Getty Images

“I’m near-unoffendable,” Emma added after Nathan pointed out she was “always down for a joke”.

Poor Things was nominated for 11 awards at this year’s Oscars, and garnered Stone her second Best Actress statue.

Advertisement

The Easy A star previously won for La La Land, but appeared genuinely emotional after beating fellow nominee Lily Gladstone this time around.

“You are all incredible, and the women in this category … Lily, I share this with you,” Emma said at the podium. “I am in awe of you, and it has been such an honor to do all of this together. I hope we get to keep doing more together. I don’t know what I’m saying.”