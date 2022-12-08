Emma Thompson Reacts To Viral Video Of Her Enthusiastically Dancing To Adele

We all knew that Emma Thompson was already an icon, but she further cemented her legendary status last year when she was seen absolutely going for it at Adele’s An Audience With.

The Love Actually star became an internet sensation when she was caught on camera enthusiastically dancing at the recording of the singer’s ITV special.

Emma has now been confronted with the video during a US TV appearance, and it seems she’s still frustrated with the more conservative members of the famous audience who were in attendance at the London Palladium.

While on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon this week, the host couldn’t resist showing clips of her dancing to an embarrassed Emma.

“All the celebrities were sitting downstairs, and they were all just sitting there!” she explained as Jimmy mimicked some of her moves.

“It was just like, ‘Get up! We’ve been in Covid for two years! We’re out!’

“It was the first time we’d all been out. Thank God we can get out.”

As well as busting out some moves, Dame Emma also had a one-to-one moment with Adele during the concert where she surprised the singer by inviting one of her old teachers on stage.