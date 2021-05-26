Emma Thompson Gets Seriously Candid About Elaborate Cruella Undergarments: 'Like Ship's Rigging'

Emma Thompson may be starring in one of the most anticipated films of the year, but she has explained there was one serious drawback to appearing in Cruella.

She has admitted she had to have a team of people to help her go to the loo on the set of the new live-action Disney movie, which explores the origin story of the iconic 101 Dalmatians villain.

The British actor plays fashion designer The Baroness, and compared her character’s undergarments to “ship’s rigging”.