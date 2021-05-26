Emma Thompson Gets Seriously Candid About Elaborate Cruella Undergarments: 'Like Ship's Rigging'

Emma Thompson may be starring in one of the most anticipated films of the year, but she has explained there was one serious drawback to appearing in Cruella.
She has admitted she had to have a team of people to help her go to the loo on the set of the new live-action Disney movie, which explores the origin story of the iconic 101 Dalmatians villain.
The British actor plays fashion designer The Baroness, and compared her character’s undergarments to “ship’s rigging”.
In an interview with The Sun, she said: “My underwear was like a sort of ship’s rigging. I mean, there were people hauling on ropes.
“It was a lot. So peeing was hard and involved a team of people.”
However, she said that co-star Emma Stone, who plays Cruella, had less of a difficult time.
Emma continued: “The underwear was a big old deal. Not for la Stone, obviously, because she’s slender as a lily and didn’t need to wear a corset like a frigging whalebone aria.”
The film sees Emma Stone playing a young Cruella de Vil, an aspiring fashion designer in the punk rock scene of 1970s London.
Her flair for fashion catches the eye of the fashionable Baroness von Hellman, played by Emma Thompson.
But their relationship sets in motion a course of events and revelations that cause Cruella to become the famous Disney villain.
Cruella will be released in UK cinemas on Friday.