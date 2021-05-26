ENTERTAINMENT
26/05/2021 10:17 BST

Emma Thompson Gets Seriously Candid About Elaborate Cruella Undergarments: 'Like Ship's Rigging'

A team of people had to help her go to the loo on the set of the new Disney film.

Emma Thompson may be starring in one of the most anticipated films of the year, but she has explained there was one serious drawback to appearing in Cruella

She has admitted she had to have a team of people to help her go to the loo on the set of the new live-action Disney movie, which explores the origin story of the iconic 101 Dalmatians villain.

The British actor plays fashion designer The Baroness, and compared her character’s undergarments to “ship’s rigging”. 

Disney/Laurie Sparham
Emma Thompson as the Baroness in Cruella

In an interview with The Sun, she said: “My underwear was like a sort of ship’s rigging. I mean, there were people hauling on ropes.

“It was a lot. So peeing was hard and involved a team of people.”

However, she said that co-star Emma Stone, who plays Cruella, had less of a difficult time.

Emma continued: “The underwear was a big old deal. Not for la Stone, obviously, because she’s slender as a lily and didn’t need to wear a corset like a frigging whalebone aria.”

Disney
Emma Stone as Cruella

The film sees Emma Stone playing a young Cruella de Vil, an aspiring fashion designer in the punk rock scene of 1970s London. 

Her flair for fashion catches the eye of the fashionable Baroness von Hellman, played by Emma Thompson.

But their relationship sets in motion a course of events and revelations that cause Cruella to become the famous Disney villain.

Cruella will be released in UK cinemas on Friday. 

READ MORE:

MORE: entertainment Emma Thompson cruella lifestyle ukfilm

Conversations