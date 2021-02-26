Emma Watson Rep Clarifies Claims She Has 'Given Up' Acting

Emma Watson’s rep has spoken out to clarify reports her acting career is on hold.

Earlier this week, MailOnline ran a column quoting Emma’s agent, who said that she had gone “dormant”, with the columnist then stating their wording appeared “to be movie-speak for she’s ‘given up acting’”.

The publication went on to claim that the former Harry Potter star had “decided to step back from the limelight to spend time with rumoured fiancé Leo Robinton”.