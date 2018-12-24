Emma Willis Trying Not To Panic Over Huge Gap In Work Schedule Thanks To 'Big Brother' Axe

Emma Willis has said she is “not going to panic” about the gap ‘Big Brother’ being axed has left in her work schedule.
The presenter admitted she does not currently have any work booked for a long period over the summer, when she would usually be fronting the reality show.
Emma, who fronted ‘BB’ and its celebrity counterpart, was left shocked when Channel 5 decided to axe it earlier this year.
After wrapping up the final series last month, Emma told Fabulous magazine the “reality is kind of kicking in now”, and is hoping to find a new job soon.
Being candid about having no work scheduled, she said: “I read interviews with some people who say: ‘Oh, I’m in talks for something, but I can’t say anything,’ and I think: ‘Why don’t you just say no?!’.
“So no, there’s nothing. I like to be busy, and it’s a long period of time that I don’t have anything booked in for right now – three months over the summer.
“I think it’s hard at the minute. There are a lot of shows that are well-established and don’t need anyone else. Everyone wants that new show, but where does it come from?
“But I’m not going to panic, because if I do and summer comes and I still haven’t got anything, I’ll be crying! As long as I’ve got work somewhere and I can pay my bills. I’ve always been freelance since I was 17, so I’m used to it.”
Emma, who will be back on screen hosting ‘The Voice’ for ITV in January, also hit out at Channel 5 bosses for the “disappointing” timing of their announcement they were axing ‘Big Brother’, which came as the new series was about to kick off.
She said: “I wanted to do a great launch where it’s enthusiastic and fun and exciting, and yet our show’s just been canned. So how am I meant not to feel sad, walking out and trying to host a show I love, knowing that it’s done?
“They could’ve done it a week before so that we all had time to take it in, or a week after so it could bed in.”
Emma said she went from “being angry to really sad” throughout the series, which saw Cameron Cole crowned the winner, and she thought “there was more life in it” yet.
It is currently unknown if another broadcaster will pick up ‘Big Brother’, with Channel 4, Sky and ITV ruling themselves out.
There has been rumours Netflix are interested in acquiring the rights to air it, although nothing has yet come to fruition.
Emma previously spoke of her hopes to continue presenting the show should someone else decide to continue airing it.
‘Big Brother’ began on Channel 4 in 2000 with Davina McCall as host, before moving to Channel 5 in 2011 when former housemate and ‘Ultimate Big Brother’ winner Brian Dowling took over.
Emma took the reins in 2013, after previously working on the final Channel 4 spin-off series ‘Little Brother’ and hosting ‘Bit On The Side’.