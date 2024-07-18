Here Are All The British Nominees Who Are Up For Awards At This Year's Emmys

Baby Reindeer stars Jessica Gunning and Richard Gadd are both nominated for Emmys via Associated Press

A host of British stars have been recognised at the upcoming Emmys.

On Wednesday evening, the Television Academy named the stars who were up for awards at this year’s ceremony, and it’s fair to say that talent from the UK is well-represented.

Imelda Staunton via Associated Press

Dominic is going head-to-head with Idris Elba and Gary Oldman in the Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series category, with the latter’s Slow Horses co-star Jack Lowden also up for an award for his work on the show.

Elsewhere, Jonathan Bailey has landed his first ever Emmy nomination for the miniseries Fellow Travelers, while Matt Berry, Tom Hollander and Juno Temple received nods for their performances in What We Do In The Shadows, Feud and Fargo, respectively.

Idris Elba via Associated Press

The US talk show hosted by John Oliver, who originally hails from the UK, is also up for two awards.

And it’s not just the on-camera British talent that has received recognition.

Guy Ritchie has secured his first Emmy nomination in the directing category thanks to Netflix’s The Gentlemen, while Charlie Brooker is up for a writing award for the Black Mirror episode Joan Is Awful.

Stephen Daldry and Saul Metzstein have also been nominated for directing prizes for their respective contributions to the latest series of The Crown and Slow Horses, while Will Smith (no, not that one) is up for Outstanding Writing In A Drama series for Slow Horses.

Jonathan Bailey has landed his first Emmy nomination for Fellow Travelers via Associated Press

The drama Shōgun is leading the way when it comes to the most nods this year with a hefty 25, while The Bear set a new record as the most-nominated show in the comedy categories in Emmys history, after landing a total of 23.