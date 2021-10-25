via Associated Press Chancellor Rishi Sunak stands with his red briefcase in front of 11 Downing Street in March.

Millions of public sector workers could receive a financial boost as Rishi Sunak will use his Budget to end the public sector pay freeze.

The Chancellor is expected to declare that the spending review has concluded that public sector pay restraint caused by Covid-19 can be brought to a close.

The hold was needed, the government said, to offset heavy borrowing during the pandemic on policies such as furlough.

The decision, according to the Treasury, means that more than five million public sector workers, such as teachers, nurses and armed forces personnel, could be in line for a pay rise next year.

Officials said the Cabinet minister was able to make the move due to the “solid recovery” of the economy since Covid-19 restrictions have lifted.

The pre-Budget announcement comes after it was confirmed on Monday that the UK’s lowest-paid workers will receive a pay rise next year as the minimum wage for those aged 23 and over will increase from £8.91 to £9.50 an hour – an extra £1,000 a year for a full-time worker.

From April 1, young people and apprentices will also see their wages boosted as the so-called “national minimum wage” for people aged 21-22 goes up to £9.18 an hour and the apprentice rate increases to £4.81 an hour.