Nearly One In Four Plan Never To Turn On Heating During Winter, Reveals Poll

Almost one in four adults plan to never turn their heating on this winter a new poll has revealed, amid skyrocketing energy bills.

According to the survey by Savanta ComRes, that figure is even higher among parents with children under the age of 18.

Last week the energy regulator Ofgem announce the average household’s yearly bill will rise from £1,971 to £3,549 from October.

The poll, commissioned by the Lib Dems, showed 23% expect not to turn on their heating, this rises to 27% of parents with children under 18.

Christine Jardine, the party’s Cabinet Office spokesperson, said it was a “national scandal” and warned millions were facing “financial devastation”.

“Families and pensioners across the country are making heartbreaking decisions because the government has failed to save them,” she said.

“Britain is on the brink of the worst cost of living crisis in a century and yet still Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak will not scrap the energy price rise. It is clear energy prices must not be allowed to rise in October.

“An economic catastrophe is now just a month away because we have a zombie government in Westminster, and two leadership contenders living on another planet.”