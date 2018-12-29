33 Million People Across England Lived With Illegal Air Pollution In 2016, Analysis Reveals

SIPA USA/PA Images London has the highest percentage of people living in illegal levels of air pollution

More than 33 million people across England lived in areas with illegal levels of air pollution in 2016, new analysis has revealed.

According to research by the Labour Party, more than 60% of people in the country lived in areas breaching pollution limits, with London the worst affected at 98% of the population.

In the capital alone, eight-and-a-half million people lived in such conditions, with 32 out of 33 London boroughs failing to stay within legal limits of air pollution.

Meanwhile, 82% of people who called Yorkshire home faced high levels of air pollution – around 4.4 million people – and 76% in the North West.

The East of England was least affected by the issue, with 30% of the population living in areas with illegal pollution levels, followed by the East Midlands at 40%.