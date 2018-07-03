England have defeated Colombia in a heart-stopping penalty shoot-out, which now advances an increasingly likeable team to the quarter-finals.
If you’re not drowning in tears, let’s re-live a thrilling couple of hours on social media.
If you can remember that far back, it started well.
But the nerves started early.
Soon we had the first sign of things to come: a Colombia head-butt that only engendered only a yellow card.
With England a little rocked, it was time for an intervention from the Archbishop of York.
Half-time. 0-0. And it was getting ugly.
But soon, the breakthrough.
Even that was not without some dirty tricks.
At homes across the land, it was getting weird.
In summary.
The ITV commentary wasn’t helping.
Unease was creeping in for no other reason than, it seemed, this was England.
And, in added time, Colombia did what we expected. 1-1.
Some had been a little premature.
What, the country asked, was happening?
And so, inevitably, to penalties.
But, with Eric Dier appearing to be the only Englishman in the world with a level head ... they bloody did it.